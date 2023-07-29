An attorney tells tv6 news the recent order by a high court judge to immediately release a migrant, who was detained at the heliport is not the only such ruling this week. The attorney says the state could now be facing tens of millions of dollars in liability and the prime minister has responded. Juhel Browne reports.

