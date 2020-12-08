Back home, well while teams prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers, Trinidad and Tobago has joined the list of teams preparing for the qualifiers. Fenwick who is yet to get a game under his belt in charge of the team is running out of time to get the team prepared. He will have the task of motivating them while earning their respect. It's the subject of part two of the series Starting Over.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An intense debate in the Upper House today with eyes on the Independent Bench and their position on the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Amendment Bill.
Investigations are ongoing tonight into a suspected arson at Upper Dibe Circular, St. James.
The ‘Is There Not A Cause Foundation’, ITNAC, is just about four hundred thousand dollar short of paying off for a property they've been providing as emergency housing for persons in need...
To supplement children who are registered under the School Feeding Programme...
The Telecommunications Authority will be meeting with local broadband providers to ensure there's no recurrence of yesterday's internet shutdown.