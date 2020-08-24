Newly formed Diego Martin team Real West Fort United are still holding out hope that the Ascension League will kick off after the 28 day period. Technical Director of the team Ron La Forest maintains that they have no regrets launching the club in the midst of a pandemic and they are eager to show what they can do.

Dr Fuad Khan On Moving UNC Forward

Former United National Congress Member of Parliament for Barataria / San Juan Dr. Fuad Khan is hinting that the reason the party lost the General Election is because it failed to join hands with other political entities.