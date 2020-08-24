Newly formed Diego Martin team Real West Fort United are still holding out hope that the Ascension League will kick off after the 28 day period. Technical Director of the team Ron La Forest maintains that they have no regrets launching the club in the midst of a pandemic and they are eager to show what they can do.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Time for a new political leader of the United National Congress; that's the repeated call of former Minister under the People's Partnership, Devant Maharaj.
They're red hot at the moment, and they have no intention of stopping now.
Former United National Congress Member of Parliament for Barataria / San Juan Dr. Fuad Khan is hinting that the reason the party lost the General Election is because it failed to join hands with other political entities.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has joined those calling for an end to the TTFA and FIFA issue.
One more patient has died and 92 more positive COVID 19 results came in today bringing the total number of cases in T&T to 1099.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Govt Refutes TTHTI Allegations
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 24th August 2020
- MSJ Calls On Govt To Prioritise Refinery Deal
- Devant to Kamla: Call Internal Elections
- Morning Edition August 24th 2020
- 7 Days And No Results: Patient Waiting To Die
- Dr Fuad Khan On Moving UNC Forward
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 21st August 2020
- Kieron Pollard CPL Presser
- Griffith Wants Arbitration