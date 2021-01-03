As the new school term re-opens virtually tomorrow, President of the National Primary Schools Principals' Association Lance Mottley says thousands of standard 5 pupils are still without access to devices. He says the Ministry of Education promised last term to furnish standard 5 pupils with devices and internet connectivity before the start of term 2. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Standard 5 Students Without Devices For Second Term
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Face-to-face schooling is expected to resume for some students in February, yet the National Primary Schools Principals Association says...
A number of nurses at the Port of Spain General Hospital have reportedly contracted COVID-19 over a five month period...
Trinidad and Tobago will vaccinate twenty-five thousand citizens when the first shipment of vaccines arrive, scheduled for sometime in March.
News of a gruesome bloody murder started off the new school term for teachers and students of Preysal High School Monday morning.
It is official. Longstanding member of the PNM, medical practitioner, Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- New Fuel Prices Possible From February 2021
- Million Dollar ATM Heist at RBC
- Shipping association hoping for solution
- Crime Wrap: Prison Officer Among Several Arrested In 2021
- Patriotic still hopeful in 2021
- Online Permit Renewal, Vehicle Reg. Coming 2021
- Last Days At Excellent Store
- Morning Edition: 4th January, 2021
- US Embassy removes free courier service for Visa applicants
- Vehicles purchased with bogus cheques