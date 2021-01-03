As the new school term re-opens virtually tomorrow, President of the National Primary Schools Principals' Association Lance Mottley says thousands of standard 5 pupils are still without access to devices. He says the Ministry of Education promised last term to furnish standard 5 pupils with devices and internet connectivity before the start of term 2. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NURSES COVID-19 SICK

NURSES COVID-19 SICK

A number of nurses at the Port of Spain General Hospital have reportedly contracted COVID-19 over a five month period...

TEACHER MURDERED IN PREYSAL

TEACHER MURDERED IN PREYSAL

News of a gruesome bloody murder started off the new school term for teachers and students of Preysal High School Monday morning.