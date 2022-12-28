A nation in mourning tonight, as news spread of the passing on iconic calypsonian, Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste. The five-time calypso monarch passed away at his San Fernando home at the age of 81; he had been ailing for some time. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh takes us back through just some of his contributions and achievements over the years.
Stalin Gone
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
