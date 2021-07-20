It was a much slower first day than anticipated for the Food Industry which reopened to curb side , pick up and drive-thru through services only. Stakeholders weighed in on the impact during an interview on Morning Edition.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It was a much slower first day than anticipated for the Food Industry which reopened to curb side , pick up and drive-thru through services only.
A twelve-member, multi-sectoral New Normal Task Force has been appointed by the THA Chief Secretary.
Its terms of engagement,
Owner of Seahorse Inn and former President of the Breakfast, Restaurant and Tourism Association Nicholas Hardwicke said, with the continued closure of his restaurant for the past three months, he has suffered over $2 million in losses.
The search is on for two fishermen, after thieves reportedly took the boat they were on.
And, a man charged with marijuana possession, is denied bail.
Some good news for the retail sector today, as the ministry of health has opened up mass vaccination sites across the country specifically to them.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Trini Family In B'dos Blanked From CAL Flight
- Vaccine For Workers Voluntary At One Fast Food Chain
- Beyond the Tape Monday 19th July 2021
- Man Dies In Home Invasion
- Slow Start To Street Food Sales
- Penal Mass Vaccine Site
- Drive Through Vaccination On Wednesday
- Crime Wrap
- Tobago Food Establishments Reopen
- Morning Edition: 20th July, 2021