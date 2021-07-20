It was a much slower first day than anticipated for the Food Industry which reopened to curb side , pick up and drive-thru through services only. Stakeholders weighed in on the impact during an interview on Morning Edition.

Over $2 Million In Losses

Owner of Seahorse Inn and former President of the Breakfast, Restaurant and Tourism Association Nicholas Hardwicke said, with the continued closure of his restaurant for the past three months, he has suffered over $2 million in losses. 

Crime Wrap

