Staff at local television station, Tobago Channel 5 were sent home, after a guest on their morning program on Wednesday is said to have been exposed to a Primary contact for COVID-19 . More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Omar Khan On GAW Ahead of CPL

Omar Khan On GAW Ahead of CPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors manager Omar Khan says his team never had issues with the fact that TKR's players were training outside the bio-secure bubble, while others franchises couldn't do so.