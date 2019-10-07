The numbers are not adding for T&T's Women footballers, as the Former Caribbean champions are on the brink of elimination for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
What makes the potential banana skin even worse, is the fact that this is only the first leg in the Caribbean round.
Sunday evening, Trinidad and Tobago were stunned by St Kitts / Nevis 4-1 in group action play at the Ato Boldon Stadium.
T&T must wait on another result on Tuesday, as only the top team advances out of the group, with one more round of matches to be played Tuesday.