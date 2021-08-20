TV6 returned to St. Helena on Friday, 24 hours after rain had inundated the community, to find flood waters still a few feet high in some areas. Our reporter Rynessa Cutting and Cameraman Ryan Bascombe spoke with the affected residents.

