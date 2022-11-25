ST BENEDICTS VS PRES

Another title in the bag for St. Benedicts College in Secondary Schools Football. Friday, it took penalties for St. Benedict's College to get pass Presentation San Fernando. Both teams played to a goalless draw until struck the winning penalty which earned them the South Zone title.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
From 2016 to present the Tobago House of Assembly is owed over 138 million dollars by Centra…
Another title in the bag for St. Benedicts College in Secondary Schools Football. Friday, it…
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says there's a larger issue to the zipline fiasco.
An Opposition MP says a report by the strategic Services Agency two years ago raised the iss…
There's too much interference and bureaucracy involved with promoting police officers.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 24th November 20222
- PARIA: PLUGS TO BE REMOVED LAST
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 25th November 2022
- ATTORNEY NOT IMPRESSED BY PARIA CoE
- PM SAYS T&T TO BE A METHONAL FUEL SHIP HUB
- TTSIDA , COPPER IS BREAD AND BUTTER
- FLOODS SUFFERING EL SOCORRO SOUTH RESIDENTS
- TECH TALK
- TEARS AS LONE SURVIVOR RETELLS TRAGEDY
- SCRAP IRON BAN TO BE LIFTED EARLY, NOT COPPER