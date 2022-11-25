ST BENEDICTS VS PRES

Another title in the bag for St. Benedicts College in Secondary Schools Football. Friday, it took penalties for St. Benedict's College to get pass Presentation San Fernando. Both teams played to a goalless draw until struck the winning penalty which earned them the South Zone title.

