There were a number of matches played.. in the Secondary Schools Football League. In our two feature games, San Juan North defeated East Mucurapo two-nil. And also winning two-to-nothing were Naparima College against Pleasantville.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Your money went on assistance to the poor and vulnerable. That's the message Minister of Soc…
And the alleged bad energy deals negotiated by the Kamla Persad Bissessar-led administration…
A claim that the United National Congress made a mess of the energy sector. It came from Ene…
SPICEMAS Corporation will lead a 12-member delegation from Grenada to Tobago's Carnival, fro…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- ELDERLY MAN: NIB 'ROBBED' ME OF CONTRIBUTIONS
- GRENADIANS CONCERNED ABOUT FLIGHTS TO T'BGO
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 30th September 2022
- NURSES STILL IN THE DARK ABOUT PAYMENT
- TERRY SINGS FOR FARLEY
- Morning Edition: 16th September 2022
- KAMLA ON TOBAGO
- JEREEM HONOURED
- SCORES MARCH AGAINST BUDGET
- KPB QUESTIONS GOV'T'S DEFICIT FIGURES