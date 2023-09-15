The new secondary schools football league kicked off yesterday with some eye-popping results as Fatima College put a sound beating on St. Anthony's college with a 7-0 win.

Malick took care of QRC 3-1 while Naps dismantled Chaguanas north 10-0.

In other results St. Mary's thumped Pleasantville 8-0 while East Mucurapo edged Trinity East 2-1, and Speyside eased past Bishop's High 3-1.

But it was our feature match that attracted all the attention as San Juan North pulled off an upset 4-3 win over defending champions St. Benedict's college.

TAHIR AND KING INTERVIEWS

Both captains spoke after the match with the Warriors Imran Tahir delighted with the overall performance while his opposite number Brandon King pointed fingers at his batters.

VASER CLAW HITS THE BIG SCREEN

Get the popcorn ready there's a new local film playing in cinemas.

It's called Vaser Claw.

No spoilers, but it's about an alien on a quest to find out the truth.

PM TO WRITE OPPOSITION LEADER ON CRIME TALKS

In response to the President's call earlier this week for collaboration in Parliament to deal with crime, the Prime Minister says that he intends to write to the Leader of the Opposition so that the Government and Opposition can "see what common ground exists" between them on the matter.

ROBBER KILLED IN BAR BRAWL

Two bandits who attempted to rob an Arouca bar early Thursday morning got a rude awakening when they were chased by an angry mob of patrons.

One of the bandits was later struck by a vehicle while fleeing and the driver of the car doubled back and again ran over him. The bandit died later at hospital.