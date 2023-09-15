The new secondary schools football league kicked off yesterday with some eye-popping results as Fatima College put a sound beating on St. Anthony's college with a 7-0 win.
Malick took care of QRC 3-1 while Naps dismantled Chaguanas north 10-0.
In other results St. Mary's thumped Pleasantville 8-0 while East Mucurapo edged Trinity East 2-1, and Speyside eased past Bishop's High 3-1.
But it was our feature match that attracted all the attention as San Juan North pulled off an upset 4-3 win over defending champions St. Benedict's college.