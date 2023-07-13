As home invasions continue to make news on a daily basis, bandits are coming in groups that are increasing in number, but how do you protect your homes and loved ones when you come face to face with eight intruders in one go? This is the danger some residents of St Augustine tell us they find themselves facing, as the absence of police have made them sitting ducks.

