The budget has been delivered and there is a lot of uncertainty as to the way forward for sport in light of the effects of the pandemic. This week we will review aspects of the budget for sport and hear from certain stakeholders as to what sporting stakeholders are looking for. Wednesday evening we hear from Olympian Cleopatra Borel and Sport Development Officer and football coach Damian Daniel in an extended interview. The focus is on athletes and facilities, and the impact on communities.
