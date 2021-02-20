The First Peoples of Trinidad and Tobago held a spiritual-healing and wreath-laying ceremony in the Heights of Aripo this morning, in memory and in service of Andrea Bharath and others who suffered her fate. In doing so however, the First Peoples noted that crime can never come to an end. Meanwhile, MP for Arima Pennelope Beckles, is calling on everyone to stop the blame game, and instead do his or her part to alleviate the problem. Rynessa Cutting has more.

