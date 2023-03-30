The National Congress of Incorporated Baptist Organisations of Trinidad and Tobago has set a timeline of five years, within which to construct the first Spiritual Baptist Cathedral. But first, they're going to have to raise over 70 million dollars.
SPIRITUAL BAPTISTS CATHEDRAL IN 5 YEARS
Rynessa Cutting
