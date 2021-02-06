The Yahweh Foundation of Tobago, in collaboration with the POWER-PLUS MOBILITY of Toronto Canada, donated two specialized chairs to families with special needs children in Tobago. The simple ceremony took place in Signal Hill. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Natural Immunity VS Vaccination

Natural Immunity VS Vaccination

Some people are of the view that their body's immune system can fight off COVID-19 or they won't get the virus due to a strong immune system.

Back To The Polls With 15 Seats?

Back To The Polls With 15 Seats?

As the stalemate in Tobago is now at day 12, Political Leader of the Tobago PNM Council Tracey Davidson Celestine, says hope is on the horizon.