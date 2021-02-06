The Yahweh Foundation of Tobago, in collaboration with the POWER-PLUS MOBILITY of Toronto Canada, donated two specialized chairs to families with special needs children in Tobago. The simple ceremony took place in Signal Hill. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Special Needs Children Get Help
Elizabeth Williams
