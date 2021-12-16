There has been a reduction in serious crime in the Southern Division such as murders, shootings and woundings for this year, when compared with 2020. But crimes such as burglaries have increased and police are making an appeal to the public to be more careful in protecting themselves and their property. Alicia Boucher has the details from the TTPS media Conference.
