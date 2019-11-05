There will be a new national Under 15 Primary School Football Champion as La Pastora Government was eliminated in the national quarterfinals by San Fernando Government. The Atlantic National Primary Schools Finals got underway on Monday with three matches as the Manny Ranjohn Stadium in Marabella.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Agricultural Society Report

Agricultural Society Report

The president of the Agricultural Society says she has only today received a copy of a report from the Central Audit Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

Combating Illiteracy Part 1

Combating Illiteracy Part 1

Literacy remains at an alarming low level in T&T, with underperforming students, especially males, continuously left behind. 