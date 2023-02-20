South Jouvert

South J’ouvert in San Fernando was alive with mas, bands and special appearances. Road march contender, Nailah Blackman accompanied one music truck, providing a live rendition of her 2023 hit “come home.” Thousands came out for the big bands, but it was a poor turnout for the traditional ole mas category. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh brings us the highlights.

