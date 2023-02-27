Eight teams took part in the competition which took place at the Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin. After all the fun and walk down memory lane Vessigny won the finals 1-0 against Fyzabad. Here's a bit of the action from the match between St. Benedict's College and Naparima College.

