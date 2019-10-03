The TTPS will have several special new units, including a school services unit and a gender based unit.
The new additions were part of a sweep of approvals made by cabinet on Thursday relating to the police service, Kejan Haynes reports.
The TTPS will have several special new units, including a school services unit and a gender based unit.
The new additions were part of a sweep of approvals made by cabinet on Thursday relating to the police service, Kejan Haynes reports.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.