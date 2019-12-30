Sorry my darling. It's Police Commissioner Gary Griffith's apology to his wife, Nicole.
Griffith chose to apologise to his wife Nicole Dyer Griffith, via Facebook.
It's their 13th wedding anniversary but, the couple won't be going out to celebrate.
The commissioner didn't cite the usual reason afforded by Trinbagonians for staying in - crime, instead he says it's because of educated critics on social media condemning him for partying while the country's murder toll staggers above 537.
Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine sat down with one public commentator earlier today for this report.