Sookoo: I Am Not Resigning

President of the Agricultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago, Dhano Sookoo has no plans of tendering her resignation. The call for her to give up the position came from the Aranguez Farmers Association, after it came to light that Sookoo had been screened to represent the People's National Movement as the party's candidate for Toco /Sangre. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

