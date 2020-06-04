President of the Agricultural Society Dhano Sookoo declined to state whether she is a member of the People's National Movement. On the TV6 Morning edition she also dismissed reports that she has been screened for the Toco /Sangre Grande seat by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. We have more in this report.

On May 25th the world witnessed a brutal murder by a Minneapolis Police Officer as he knelt on the neck of George Floyd, killing him, Floyd's death has sparked protests across the United States and even beyond its borders for ten days now.

Red Force wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva says the upcoming England tour is just the motivation he needs to better himself as a cricketer.