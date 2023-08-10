There are renewed calls for the Government to respect the human rights of migrants, following a High Court ruling that ordered the release of over 60 Venezuelan migrants from detention at the Heliport in Chaguaramas.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated at a campaign rall…
Joining us this morning is Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to respond to a pro…
The Finance Minister says the Government acknowledges that while an increase in the minimum …
Police are investigating a report of a suspected suicide involving a Prisons Officer which o…
President Christine Kangaloo has toured Musical Instruments of Trinidad and Tobago Company L…
Two men armed with guns who entered a bar at Red Hill, D'Abadie and announced a robbery jus…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- BODY FOUND IN BURNT CAR
- WOMAN FACING MURDER CHARGE
- FARLEY VS LICENSING
- INTERNATIONAL NEWS: DEADLY SHIPWRECK
- PEP SAYS LGE 2023 A REFERENDUM ON PNM & UNC
- TRANSPORT COMMISSIONER RESPONDS
- UNSCRUPULOUS DOCTORS
- MOONILAL: GOV’T HAS MILLIONS IN OUTSTANDING BILLS
- TSTT’S SERVICES BACK ON TRACK
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 09th August 2023