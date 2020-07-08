Some grants are being denied in Tobago

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development is at this time still in the process of paying out COVID-19 relief grants, some two months after persons would have applied. And even at this stage, the THA says some persons have not submitted all the necessary documents, to have their applications processed. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

