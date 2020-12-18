A soldier was detained by the Regiment after he fired off his service weapon into the air at the Regiment's military installation at Long Circular in St James. As the Regiment says an investigation is now ongoing, the National Security Minister told our Political Editor Juhel Browne that he was provided with the preliminary details surrounding the incident by the Chief of Defence Staff.

