A 22-year-old private from the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and a male civilian appeared virtually before a Port of Spain Magistrate's Court on Monday.
The private identified as Renaldo Wanza was charged with two counts of misbehaviour in public office and larceny of a Galil rifle which went missing from the Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas more than a week ago. The civilian, Brandon Moonsammy was also charged with misbehaviour in public office, that is, transferring a firearm and receiving the Galil rifle, knowing it to be stolen.
Mark Bassant has more in this report.