Just two days before commemoration of World's Indeginous people day, comes a governmental promise to this country's first people community. On Saturday, the Public Utilities minister visited the site of the proposed first peoples heritage village site in Arima and committed to providing power and water solutions for its operation. Cameraman Immanuel Nunez was there for the visit, reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.

