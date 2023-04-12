The Prime Minister says legislation will soon be brought to Parliament to allow for business and home owners to install solar panels for the purpose of producing electricity. Dr Keith Rowley made the announcement during a sod-turning ceremony to signal the start of construction for this country's first utility scale solar project. Juhel Browne reports.
Solar Panel Legislation For Parliament
Juhel Browne
