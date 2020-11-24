The Government turns the sod on what in two years will be the new Ministry of Health Headquarters.

When it’s built and put to use, it will save taxpayers over 800 thousand dollars per month in rent.

Here's the story.

Fire Officers Upset

President of the First Divisional Fire Officers Association, David Thomas, is tonight telling TV6 NEWS, many fire officers in the country, are feeling frustrated and abandoned by the Ministry of National Security.

Devices Delayed For Tobago

A Trinidad based company was chosen, to supply devices for Tobago's children, through the Division of Education.

AG On Migrant Policy

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi sitting virtually with host of Morning Edition Fazeer Mohammed sought to address several topics of concern ranging from prison reform, anti-gang legislation...