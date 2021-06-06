Social Media Responds To Defeat

Well following T&T’s exit from the tournament, social media was a buzz about the result. Notable coaches, administrators and footballers all had their say on the outcome.
Vaccinate to Operate! That's the new catch phrase from the Government as they unveiled plans on Saturday to partner with the private sector, to boost the inoculation drive.
Those employed in the local manufacturing export sector were among the first to receive their first Covid 19 vaccination jabs on Sunday as part of a new public/private partnership aimed at the mass vaccination of specific sectors of the economy in the first instance.
The Health Minister says the vaccination site at the Divali Nagar is not only to be used for the vaccination of those in the manufacturing sector.
We've heard the announcement by the Tourism Ministry that cultural workers are to get priority access to vaccines and travel exemptions.
89-year- old dance and cultural icon, Torrance Mohammed was laid to rest, Friday.
