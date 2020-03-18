Cabinet has approved a number of financial measures to help the more vulnerable persons in the country amid any economic fallout from COVID-19. Social Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis gave a breakdown of various areas where aid would be provided. Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago Cancellations

Tobago Cancellations

The new travel restrictions are taking a toll on everyone, and in Tobago the situation is much worse.

Cruiseship 68 Taken to Balandra

Cruiseship 68 Taken to Balandra

Home at last, the 68 T&T nationals whose future for a while remained uncertain as the island-hopping cruise they were on was quarantined off Guadeloupe waters, have returned home. 