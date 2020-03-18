Cabinet has approved a number of financial measures to help the more vulnerable persons in the country amid any economic fallout from COVID-19. Social Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis gave a breakdown of various areas where aid would be provided. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Social Intervention for Financially Vulnerable
Alicia Boucher
