Trinidad and Tobago have broken their 14 game winless streak. It came against the lowest ranked FIFA team in the world Anguila. However, to T&T's credit they destroyed their opponents 15 nil at the Ato Boldon Stadium. The result beat this country's previous best, an 11-0 shutout of Aruba on April 23rd, 1989 in a Caribbean Cup qualifier in St George's, Grenada.
