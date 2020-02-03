The Soca Monarch semis kicked off on Sunday at the Arima Velodrome, where fans turned out in numbers to cheer on their favourite artistes. We caught up with some of the artistes after their performances. Nisha John-Mohammed has more.
Soca Monarch Semis
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sources within the PNM are tonight saying that THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has turned down an offer of a diplomatic posting in exchange for his resignation as leader of the assembly.
The Government is making a claim to a United Nations body to extend this country's maritime …
Feteing in South for carnival is a limited treat for patrons, with the majority of big events hosted in and around the capital.