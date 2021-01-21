The Soca Monarch Competition is definitely happening but first, a quick name change, this comes from the Creative Director Simon Baptiste who was interviewed on TV6's Morning Edition.

PM: NEW COVID STRAIN WAS EXPECTED

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is urging citizens to keep their guards up in relation to the COVID-19 virus. His comments come on the heels of the arrival of the new strain in T&T.

Harry's waterpark on the verge of closing

One popular water-park in South Trinidad is on the verge of shutting down due to extended COVID-restrictions keeping their doors closed.

Harry's Waterpark in Tabaquite has been closed since March of last year.