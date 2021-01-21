The Soca Monarch Competition is definitely happening but first, a quick name change, this comes from the Creative Director Simon Baptiste who was interviewed on TV6's Morning Edition.
TTOC president Brian Lewis says things are coming along smoothly as his organisation prepares for a marathon walk this Sunday.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is urging citizens to keep their guards up in relation to the COVID-19 virus. His comments come on the heels of the arrival of the new strain in T&T.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has come out in defence of the now controversial zipline project.
One popular water-park in South Trinidad is on the verge of shutting down due to extended COVID-restrictions keeping their doors closed.
Harry's Waterpark in Tabaquite has been closed since March of last year.
