Soca star Bunji Garlin says a change from groovy soca to more power soca may have caught some soca artistes off guard in Carnival 2020. Juhel Browne spoke with Bunji and his wife Faye-Ann at Army Fete early Saturday morning about that and what seemed to be a higher energy level at Army Fete 2020....while another artiste - Trinidad Killa - talked about his performance at the event.
Soca & Army Fete 2020
Juhel Browne
