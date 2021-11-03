If you enjoyed the Shubh Din dance production last year, you're in for double the treat in Shubh Din 2 - the second installment of this Divali production. Founder, Director and Choreographer of the show, our very own Marketing Officer here at CCN, Shalene Surujbally-Suruj, shared a sneak peek into what we can expect this year. Rynessa Cutting has the details.

