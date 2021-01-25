It was smooth voting in Arima and Cunupia, where the PNM's Dr. Juliet Bernard and Rasheed Ali, went up against the UNC's Sheldon Garcia and Richard Sukdeo. There was a slow but steady stream of voters from the time the polls opened, and an individual known as 'the Pie Minister' also even put in an appearance.

Crime Wrap

The TTPS swoops down on popular Port of Spain Nightclub and charge 96 attendees including people from upscale areas...

Tobago Votes

The sun has set on the 2021 Tobago House of Assembly elections and tonight the EBC is debunking the notion of any discrepancies in the process.

Cliffton De Couteau Funeral

Family and Friends today gathered to celebrate the life of former Minister in the People's Partnership Government Cliffton De Couteau.

Morne Coco Alyce Glen By Election

Smooth, quick and COVID-compliant. That's how the two competing political parties and voters described the process in the Morne Coco / Alyce Glen, Diego Martin district.