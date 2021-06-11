Smooth Process 2nd Doses Begin

Five thousand and Ninety three Sinoharm vaccines have been administered which resulted in over159 thousand persons in T&T either being partially or fully vaccinated against COVID 19.
Government maintains it would not be borrowing money from the International Monetary Fund.
Writer and performer Kyle Hernandez of Trinidad is receiving death threats, following a performance he did on local television station WESN, where he seemed to insult not only Tobagonians but the national bird of the island.
A number of elderly persons in Tobago 60 years and older, who were not registered to be vaccinated, were turned away for a second day at the three health centres on the island.
Friday was day number two of the alphabetical system for walk-ins to get COVID-19 vaccines.
