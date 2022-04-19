There were mixed emotions today, as schools reopened across all levels for the first time in two years. Our team captured smiles, tears and protests on the first day back out. Rynessa Cutting has more.
SMILES, TEARS AND PROTESTS AS SCHOOLS REOPEN
Rynessa Cutting
