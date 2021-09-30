More assistance for the Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Sector, and an increased focus on education amid the pandemic. Come October 4th, those are aspects which some persons would be looking closely at, as they came up for discussion during a pre-budget conversation hosted by the Movement for Social Justice. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

