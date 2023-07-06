SLOPPY FARLEY, SAYS VANUS Nicole M Romany Jul 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is far from getting a passing grade from one Economist.Vanus James says Augustine has a sloppy approach to his responsibilities.More from Nicole M Romany. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU TAEKWONDO FAMILY Well the sport of Taekwondo promises to leave a few scars about the body. U.S PROSECUTOR TO FIGHT CARIBBEAN GUN TRAFFICKING Authorities in this country and other Caribbean countries are getting some help from the Uni… FORMER PRESIDENT ADDRESSES TOBAGO STUDENTS During a combined graduation ceremony of the Goodwood Secondary, Mason Hall Secondary and Ro… SLOPPY FARLEY, SAYS VANUS Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is far from getting a passing grade from one Economist. WHAT'S WRONG WITH WI CRICKET PT 2 We continue with our series on 'What's gone wrong with West Indies cricket. CHINA'S CALL TO ALL OF CARICOM REGARDING TAIWAN The People's Republic of China is calling on more countries in the Caribbean to join the exi… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesWOMAN KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENTBeyond The Tape : Wednesday 05th July 2023Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 04th July 2023BODY BURNT IN CARBOVELL ON SWIMMING MOTIVATIONYAYA TO CHANGE FOOTBALL TEAMCARICOM TIME CAPSULE PLACED IN CHAGUARAMASWHAT'S WRONG WITH WI CRICKET?CARICOM BENEFITS AND CHALLENGESKPB TO TTPS & DPP : INVESTIGATE BRIBERY CLAIM