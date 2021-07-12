The Ministry of Health is reporting an increase in COVID cases over the last few days, as the country prepares for a further reopening of the economy as well as the reopening of our borders on Saturday. However Ministry officials describe the increase as insignificant. Rynessa Cutting has more.

CRIME WRAP

No bail for a man charged with stealing a police vehicle, a prisons officer is charged with marijuana possession and police seize a rifle, ammunition and drugs in Pleasantville.

WI_Women Win Again

As the Windies aim to wrap up the T20 series, the Windies women already sealed the One Day International series 3-0 with two games to spare against Pakistan.