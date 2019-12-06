He had dreams of becoming an Assistant Commissioner of Police, but last Saturday his dreams evaporated, as his life was snuffed out at the hands of a criminal. Sergeant Roger Williams was laid to rest on Friday following a funeral service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Cameraman Devon Parker and reporter Rynessa Cutting bring you this report.
Slain Police Officer Laid to Rest
Rynessa Cutting
