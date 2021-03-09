Skerritt And Shallow Going Again

Current President of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerritt has officially declared that he will be going up for a second term in charge of the regional body. Skerritt who will be going up alongside Vice President Kishore Shallow outlined their plan today which is hyped on the tagline Forward WI Go.

Current President of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerritt has officially declared that he will be going up for a second term in charge of the regional body.

