It was a different atmosphere for pupils at Rose Hill RC primary school on Thursday, no sheltering under their desks from the sound of gunshots as Jamaican reggae musicians Sizzla Kalonji and Capleton paid them a visit and treated them with songs and words of inspiration. Here's more in this report.
PNM Tobago Council Leader Ancil Dennis is refuting claims made by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine that the zipline Company is a ghost. The controversy over the zipline project featured prominently during the January 2021 THA elections.
Candidate for Political leader in the PNM internal election Ronald Boynes says there are many things wrong with the current leadership and operation of the party and if given an opportunity, he can bring more members to a more transparent and accountable party.
State Company Paria starts giving evidence in the Commission of Enquiry with one official saying LMCS divers were never really prevented from attempting rescues and diving into the pipeline in which four of its employees were trapped.
The Prime Minister says this country is "desperately looking for our place in the future because our future is not assured" in reference to the ongoing global energy transition.
But the Prime Minister has indicated that future could be found, in part, using the methanol produced in Pt Lisas by the Proman Group to make Trinidad and Tobago "a major refuelling hub for ocean going vessels" that use the clean fuel.
The 63rd Session of the Caribbean Meteorological Council (CMC63) is currently being hosted in the Cayman Islands. Seigonie Mohammed is there and has this report on its developments.