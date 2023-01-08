A six-year-old girl is shot and killed while her mother and three others are left wounded when gunmen open fire on a house in Sangre Grande. More than 50 spent shells have been recovered at the scene of the shooting which police believe was gang related. Speaking to TV6 News, the deceased child’s grandmother pleaded with criminals to leave children alone. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.
Six Year Old Girl Shot Dead
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
