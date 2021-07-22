A ringing endorsement for the Sinopharm vaccine. New research shows the vaccine induces robust immunity against the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has more on the findings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The rainy season is upon us and at some point conditions are expected to worsen. That spells tragedy for 80 year old Antonia Lugo and her Stone Road, Tabaquite wooded home. Stay tuned to find out how you can help.
A man wanted in connection with a 2020 murder is shot and killed by police, in Maracas, St. Joseph.
And, cops discover several guns and ammunition, at another suspect's home, in Couva.
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are getting a much needed boost in enhancing their digital capabilities. It's happening at a two-day conference which opened today titled,' Bridging the Digital Divide'.
Searches came up empty today as fishermen continued to look for one of two missing Carli Bay fishermen.
A body which was found yesterday was identified this morning as one of the men.
The Games are about to begin as the 29th Summer Olympics officially begins Friday in Tokyo, Japan.
It's back to the polls for the people of Tobago. This, from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, as he spoke during the post cabinet media briefing on Thursday, in Tobago.
The THA Amendment Act is to be proclaimed on Monday, July 26. This will trigger immediate action by the Elections and Boundaries Commission.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription